Australia mulls ban on children using social media

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday announced that his government plans to ban children from using social media, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, Premier Albanese said that his Labor government will introduce legislation this year to enforce a minimum age for access to social media and other relevant digital platforms.

“We know social media is causing social harm, and it is taking kids away from real friends and real experiences," said the Prime Minister.

However, he didn't share further details about the age limit for children who will not be allowed to use social media.

Albanese added that a Commonwealth-led approach to this important social issue will ensure Australian children are better protected from online harms and that parents and carers are supported.

"It also builds upon the Albanese government’s work to address online harms for young people. In particular, the $6.5 million age assurance trial, which is testing different implementation approaches to help inform policy design," said the statement, published on the Prime Minister's official website.

On Sunday, local media reported that South Australia has prepared new legislation which will force social media giants to ban children under the age of 14 from their platforms or face penalties.

The new law could also be replicated in other states, ABC News reported.

"The government is now going to step in, we're going to ban kids from getting access to these accounts," said South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas.