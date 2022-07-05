Australia orders thousands to evacuate due to flooding in Sydney

SYDNEY. KAZINFORM Around 32,000 residents of Sydney and surrounding areas were under evacuation orders and warnings on Monday as a result of flooding caused by heavy rains over the weekend, EFE reports.

The almost 70 orders to evacuate affect various areas of western Sydney, where the levels of the Hawkesbury, Nepean and Colo rivers continue to rise, especially after the more than 100 millimeters of rain that have fallen since Sunday throughout a 200-kilometer stretch of the Australian east coast.