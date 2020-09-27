Australia rescues last 20 whales stranded off western coast

SYDNEY. KAZINFORM Rescuers have saved the remaining 20 of the nearly 500 long-finned pilot whales that were trapped in a bay in shallow waters off the Australian coast, authorities said on Saturday.

With the last rescue efforts on Friday, the volunteers have now released 108 whales in the five days by dragging them into deeper waters with speedboats outside the heads at Macquarie Harbour following their mass stranding on Tasmania’s west coast, an official statement said, EFE-EPA reports.