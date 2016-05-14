Australia’s 2016 Eurovision entrant Dami Im second favourite to win

LONDON. KAZINFORM Australia's Eurovision entrant Dami Im has sung again in Stockholm to impress teams of music industry jurors whose votes are crucial in Saturday's final.

Bookies now put Australia as second favourite behind Russia to win after Im secured a place in the final , performing her power ballad Sound Of Silence in the second semi-final on Thursday night.

On Friday night the 27-year-old former Australian X Factor winner performed in a final jury show in which the 26 finalists sang their songs watched by five-person juries of music professionals from each of the 42 competing countries.

Wearing a glistening white gown, Im showed her vocal range and control during a seemingly flawless stage performance amidst flashing beams of coloured light.

She ended on an impressive high note, head thrown back, before blowing a kiss to the audience.

The juries’ ranking of the performances will count for 50% of the grand final outcome on Saturday night (Sunday morning Australian time), with the other half determined by Eurovision fans voting by phone, SMS or using the official Eurovision app.

Fans and juries cannot vote for their own country’s entrant.

After Im won her place in the final, Australia’s Sportsbet slashed the Brisbane-based singer’s odds of winning the final from $A19 to $A5, behind Russia’s Sergey Lazarev, who is on $A1.60.

Previously Sportsbet had Im as seventh favourite to win.

Her song was written by Anthony Egizil and David Musumeci of Sydney-based DNA Songs.

“Fingers crossed we win or come close,” Musumeci said.

“We want to win obviously, we’re going to get behind Dami, I know she’ll kill it, she always does.”

SBS will screen the final from 5am (AEST) on Sunday in Australia, hosted by Julia Zemiro and Sam Pang.

Zemiro said the current favourite was Russia’s Lazarev “because it’s the most extraordinary technical performance and he has a great voice and totally owns it”.

“If anyone is going to challenge Russia it’s going to be somebody who really connects with the audience and sings from the heart.”

That could be Im, Zemiro says.

If Im does win the contest, Australia will ask that a European nation host the next Eurovision on its behalf.

