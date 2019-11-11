EN
    15:51, 11 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Australia's New South Wales declares state of emergency amid bushfires

    CANBERRA. KAZINFORM - The government of the state of New South Wales, the region most affected by bushfires raging in eastern Australia, declared on Monday a state of emergency ahead of dangerous weather conditions that could worsen the blazes.

    New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejilkian attributed the seven-day measure to the need to save lives in the face of the flames that have razed more than 150 houses.

    Source: EFE

