Australia to reopen international borders in November

SYDNEY. KAZINFORM Australian states that have fully vaccinated 80 percent of their population will be able to reopen international borders to citizens and residents in November, according to a plan outlined by the prime minister on Friday.

«Many countries around the world have now safely reopened to international travel and it will shortly be time for Australia to take the next step,» Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement, EFE reports.

The government’s plan, which does not yet include the entry of tourists, makes provisions for fully vaccinated Australians and permanent residents arriving from abroad to quarantine at home for seven days, as well as future quarantine-free travel to low-risk countries such as New Zealand.

«These changes mean there will be no travel restrictions if you are a vaccinated Australian entering or leaving our shores,» Morrison said.