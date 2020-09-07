EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:36, 07 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Australia to shore up 85 million free doses of COVID-19 vaccine

    None
    None
    SYDNEY. KAZINFORM Australia will produce and distribute nearly 85 million doses of new COVID-19 vaccines in early 2021, if trials are successful, under a billion-dollar agreement with two pharmaceutical companies announced Monday.

    Under the deal, worth about AU$1.7 billion ($1.2 billion), the University of Oxford with AstraZeneca and the University of Queensland with CSL will provide more than 84.8 million vaccine doses for the Australian population, almost entirely manufactured in Melbourne, according to a statement issued by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, EFE-EPA reports.


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!