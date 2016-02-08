Australia will deport over 250 refugees suffering from cancer

CANBERRA. KAZINFORM - Canberra will deport 267 asylum seekers suffering from cancer and other terminal illnesses, Secretary of the Australian Department of Immigration and Border Protection Michael Pezzullo said Monday, Sputniknews.com.

Last week, the High Court of Australia ruled that the country's practice of detaining migrants in offshore facilities in South Pacific islands was legal.

"Refugees temporarily in Australia for medical treatment, or accompanying those in need of treatment, they will be returned to Nairu and Papua New Guinea as the case applies at the conclusion of their treatment," Pezzullo told during Australia's Senate session.

The government decision sparked condemnation from the United Nations and the international community and triggered nationwide rallies.

Australia detains refugees who come to the country to seek asylum on the islands of Manus in Papua New Guinea and Nauru, a practice which has been criticized by rights groups for leaving refugees living in inhumane conditions.