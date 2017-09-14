Australian company starts mineral exploration in N Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Governor of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov has inspected the process of operations by Iluka Exploration Kazakhstan mining company during a working trip to Musrepov district, Kazinform reports with reference to the Regional Administration press service.

"Iluka is a transnational company that deals with exploration and surveying of mineral sands. It is the largest producer of zircon and rutile in the world. This summer, we have met and discussed the plan of exploration activities in the region," Kumar Aksakalov said.

General Director Anthony Thornton told the head of the region about the way the company is surveying.

"We now focus on North Kazakhstan. We have just finished working in Kostanay region. Our company performs exploration for mineral sands, development of projects, operations, and marketing, and successfully rehabilitates the areas after works," Mr. Thornton said.



The governor asked about the time when the first results will be available.



According to Anthony Thornton, they expect to have the results before the winter. And, a processing plant will be built there in case they find mineral sands.