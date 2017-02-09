Australian man trapped in dam with just nose above water

LONDON. KAZINFORM An Australian man has survived spending hours struggling to keep his nose above water after his excavator rolled into a dam, BBC reported.

Daniel Miller, 45, had been riding the machine at his remote property 300km (180 miles) north of Sydney.

When an embankment gave way, the farmer was pinned down by a bar on the three-tonne excavator.

His shouts were eventually heard 500m away by a neighbour, who sought help.

Rescue crews said the ordeal on Tuesday lasted two hours, but Mr Miller's wife, Saimaa, wrote on Facebook it was five hours.

"Only just a part of his face was above the water, just his nose and his forehead was above the water," police chief inspector Neil Stephens told Nine News .

"He's been extremely lucky to survive."

