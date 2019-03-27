Australian man wins same lottery twice

SYDNEY. KAZINFORM A Melbourne man has become the first person in the Australian history to win the same national lottery draw twice, netting 46 million Australian dollars (32.7 million U.S. dollars), Xinhua reports.

"Well, it's extraordinary, isn't it?" Matthew Hart from official Australian lottery provider, the Lott, told the Seven Network on Wednesday.

"Seventy million Australian (49.75 million U.S.) dollars, three winning entries, but only two winners."

"This man has been marking his entry for about 30 years with the same numbers and what seems to have happened is, he thought he was buying an entry into last week's draw and this week's draw with those same numbers."

"But what actually happened was, he had two identical entries. So he had two of those three winning entries."

Stunned by his incredible luck, the winner of the Oz Lotto told local media he planned to share the winnings with his family, but was unsure about what to spend it on.

"I might think about retiring. First maybe a new home or a holiday," he said.