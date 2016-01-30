Australian Open 2016: Angelique Kerber stuns Serena Williams to win title

MELBOURNE. KAZINFORM It may not have been an upset in the same league as the U.S. Open but what happened at the Australian Open on Saturday perhaps wasn't far off.

Angelique Kerber stunned Serena Williams 6-4 3-6 6-4 to open her grand slam account and deprive the American of a historic 22nd title at a major that would have tied Steffi Graf for the Open Era lead.

Just how rare is it for Williams to lose a grand slam final?

She had won her last eight and was 21-4 overall.

And after Kerber upset Williams in Cincinnati in 2012, the world No. 1 reeled off four consecutive victories against the German without conceding a set.

The result followed Williams' defeat to Roberta Vinci in New York in September, one of the biggest upsets of all time in tennis.

Maybe it was simply meant to be for Kerber, who became the first German to win a grand slam since her idol Graf in 1999. She saved a match point in the first round.

Kerber sunk to her knees when Williams erred on a forehand volley long on match point and soon was in tears.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic plays No. 2 Andy Murray for the second straight year in Sunday's men's final.

