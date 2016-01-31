Australian Open 2016: Novak Djokovic eases past Andy Murray for historic title

MELBOURNE. KAZINFORM Novak Djokovic became the first man in the Open Era to win six Australian Open titles when he eased past Andy Murray 6-1 7-5 7-6 (7-3) in Sunday's final.

The world No. 1 also claimed his third grand slam crown in a row and 11th overall to tie Bjorn Borg and Rod Laver, who was in attendance at the stadium named after him in Melbourne.

The second-ranked Murray simply can't find a way to beat his pal and fellow 28-year-old. Djokovic has claimed 11 of their past 12 meetings and this was the fourth time the Scot fell to the Serb in the finale at Melbourne Park.

Murray has transformed the fortunes of British tennis all by himself but he made unwanted history, becoming only the second man to lose the final at the same grand slam five times. The other player was Murray's former influential coach, Ivan Lendl, whose struggles came at the U.S. Open. Lendl, though, won three times at Flushing Meadows.

Djokovic, appearing in his 17th straight final, improved to a remarkable 50-6 in his last 56 matches versus the top 10.

Source: CNN