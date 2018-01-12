EN
    08:42, 12 January 2018

    Australian Open 2018 draw: Putintseva to face Brit Watson

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis players have just learnt whom they will face in the opening matches of the first Grand Slam of 2018, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    World №68 Mikhail Kukushkin readies to play against German Peter Gojowczyk who stands a bit higher in the ATP ranking at №61.

    As for the ladies, Zarina Diyas will face world №37 Romanian Sorana Cirstea, who is ranked 29 spots high by WTA.

    Yulia Putintseva, the 52nd line of the WTA singles ranking, is set to take on British Heather Watson.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
