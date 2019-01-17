EN
    18:27, 17 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Australian Open: Raonic beat former champion Wawrinka

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Canadian Milos Raonic reached round three of the Australian Open on Thursday with his victory against former champion Stan Wawrinka.

    The 16th-seeded Raonic beat 2014 champion Wawrinka 6-7 (4), 7-6 (6), 7-6 (11), 7-6 (5) in the Australian Open's second round in four sets after a four-hour battle of tiebreaks, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The 11th-seeded Croatian Borna Coric, 12th-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini and 23rd-seeded Spanish Pablo Carreno Busta also reached the third round.

    The 4th-seeded Japanese Naomi Osaka defeated Slovenian Tamara Zidansek to reach the third round, while 6th-seeded Ukranian Elina Svitolina beat Slovak Viktoria Kuzmova and 7th-seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova defeated the U.S.'s Madison Brengle in round two.

