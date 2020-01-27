Australian Open's latest champ Djokovic into last eight

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Tennis star Novak Djokovic qualified for the 2020 Australian Open quarterfinals on Sunday.

Ranked second in the globe, Serbia's Djokovic, 32, beat his Argentine opponent, Diego Schwartzman, 3-0 with the sets of 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to march to the last eight phase in the AO, Anadolu Agency reports.

The 2019 Australian Open winner, Djokovic will face Canadian rival Milos Raonic in the quarterfinals phase.

Separately in women's, 15-year-old American player Coco Gauff's fairy tale in the 2020 AO ended over Sunday's loss against Sofia Kenin by 2-1 at Melbourne Arena.

Kenin eliminated her fellow citizen Gauff with the sets of 6-7, 6-3, 6-0 in the women's singles 4th round.

Gauff previously knocked the Japanese athlete Naomi Osaka out from this year's Australian Open.

World no. 4 in women's, Osaka was the 2019 Australian Open champion.

Ashleigh Barty, tennis top seed in women's, will face Petra Kvitova from Czech Republic in the last eight.

Barty of Australia, 23, beat American Alison Riske 2-1 to book her place for the AO quarterfinals.

The 2019 French Open winner, Barty won Sunday's match with the sets of 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

The 108th edition of the Australian Open will run from Jan. 20 through Feb. 2.