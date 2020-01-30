Australian Open: Theim in semifinal against Zverev after victory over Nadal

MELBOURNE. KAZINFORM Dominic Thiem overpowered Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open, earning a semifinal place against Alexander Zverev, who beat Stan Wawrinka earlier on Wednesday.

Nadal's bid for a record-equaling 20th Grand Slam ended with hard-fought 7-6, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 loss to the relentless 26-year-old, who marked his first Grand Slam victory against the 2009 champion in six attempts, EFE-EPA reports.