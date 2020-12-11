EN
    11:37, 11 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Australian scientists develop method to source Covid-19 cases within hours

    SYDNEY. KAZINFORM A group of Australian scientists have developed a pioneering technique for fast and highly accurate genome sequencing that will help determine the origin of 'mystery' Covid-19 cases in just four hours, according to a study published on Thursday.

    Researchers at the Garvan Institute of Medical Research and the Kirby Institute at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) used a British Nanopore sequencing technology to sequence the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, in cases where the origin source is unclear, EFE-EPA reports.


