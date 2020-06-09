Australian snake 'Whiplash' breaks venom yield world record

SYDNEY. KAZINFORM A Coastal Taipan snake named Whiplash has broken the world record for the largest venom yield, with enough extracted just in a single milking session to kill over 100 humans, the Australian Reptile Park announced on Tuesday.

The Coastal Taipan, which usually lives in northern and eastern Australia and the southern part of Papua New Guinea, is considered one of the most venomous snakes in the world, EFE-EPA reports.