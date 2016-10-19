Australian traveler rescued in Akmola region’s steppes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rescue teams of Akmola region saved an Australian traveler from death on October 17.

Official Spokesperson of the MIA Emergencies Committee Ruslan Imankulov confirmed this information to Kazinform. According to him, an unknown man phoned the rescue service in Zhaksy settlement on October 17 at 12:38 and told that a foreigner needed help near Novokienka village as his motorbike was broken.

When the rescuers arrived at the scene, they found out that the foreigner was from Australia. William Timothy Bern (born in 1994) was going to Astana, but lost his way due to bad weather conditions. The man got into a heavy rainfall and was close to dying from hypothermia. His bike needed to be repaired too.

Head of local Luch farm Dychok transported Bern and his bike to Zhaksy settlement, where he was provided with food and accommodation. Moreover, the residents of the village helped him repair his bike.

Next day, October 18, the traveler continued his trip to Astana.