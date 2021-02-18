EN
    22:41, 18 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Austria offers to send military medical personnel to Slovakia

    VIENNA. KAZINFORM – The Austrian Defence Ministry announced on Wednesday afternoon that the medical staff of the Austrian army could help Slovakia to deal with the pandemic situation in the country, TASR learnt on the same day.

    «Swift and bureaucracy-free aid is a requirement of European solidarity. That’s why we’ve admitted patients from France, Italy and Montenegro. Now, the Austrian army will support Slovakia,» stated Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

    «The Austrian Armed Forces are available whenever the situation calls for it, be it in Austria or abroad… So, it goes without saying that we stand by Slovakia in these times of hardship,» claimed Austrian Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner.

    The exact number of medical workers who will be sent to Slovakia hasn’t been determined yet.


