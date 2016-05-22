Austria votes in close-fought election

VIENNA. KAZINFORM - The European Union could see its first far-right president if Norbert Hofer wins the second, run-off round of the Austrian election, BBC News reports.

The Freedom Party candidate faces an independent, Alexander Van der Bellen, who has the backing of the Greens.

Mr Hofer topped the first vote but fell well short of an outright majority.

For the first time since World War Two, both the main centrist parties were knocked out in the first round, amid concerns over the migrant crisis.

Ninety-thousand people claimed asylum in Austria last year, equivalent to about 1% of the Austrian population, and the Freedom Party has run a campaign against immigration.

While the presidency is a largely ceremonial post, the president has powers to dismiss the government.

Polls opened at 07:00 (05:00 GMT) and close at 17:00, with projected results expected shorted afterwards.

However, postal ballots, which could be crucial if the result is close, will only be tallied on Monday.

In the first round, Mr Hofer secured 35% of the votes, while Mr Van der Bellen, polled 21%.

At his final election rally on Friday in Vienna, Mr Hofer, 45, sought to hammer home his message that immigrants needed to integrate.

