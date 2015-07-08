EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:53, 08 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Austrian delegation arrives in East Kazakhstan region

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Austrian delegation arrived in East-Kazakhstan region a two-day visit.

    At a meeting with the head of the region Danial Akhmetov representatives of the Austrian company, specializing in crop selection, production of equipment for milk and meat processing, informed Mr.Akhmetov about the main directions of the company's. Governor of East Kazakhstan region told the guests about the agricultural potential of the region. He noted that East-Kazakhstan region has good conditions for cattle breeding. According to the press service of the regional administration office, the delegation has visited a number of agricultural enterprises of the region and took part in a business meeting with agribusiness people of the area. It is worth noting that the trade turnover between East-Kazakhstan region and Austria within 11 months of 2014 has amounted to $12.3 million, exports reached $6.3 million, imports - $6 million.

