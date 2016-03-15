Austrian delegation to visit Astana, Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Austrian delegation led by President of the Federation of Austrian Industries Georg Kapsch arrived in Kazakhstan Tuesday to eye possible ways of expanding bilateral commercial and economic cooperation.

The delegation consisting of representatives of Kapsch Group, Engel Holding, AVL List and Böhringer Ingelheim RCV is set to stay in Astana city on March 15-16 and travel to Almaty city on March 17, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

In Astana, the Austrian side will meet with Kazakhstani entrepreneurs headed by Chairman of the National Entrepreneurs' Chamber Atameken Ablai Myrzakhmetov and the Kazakhstan Machine Builders Union.

A number of meetings with Kazakhstani entrepreneurs will be held in Almaty as well. Additionally, the delegation from Austria will meet with akim (mayor) of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek to discuss the city development and possible cooperation.

The visit is believed to strengthen economic, investment, industrial, technological and business cooperation between Kazakhstan and Austria