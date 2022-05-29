Austrian experts commend constitutional reforms in Kazakhstan

VIENNA. KAZINFORM A round table dedicated to constitutional reform and a nationwide referendum on amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan was held in the capital of Austria.

The event was attended by representatives of the expert community, and local sociopolitical and business circles of Austria. Kazakh diplomats familiarized the participants with the package of reforms to modernize the country's political system and the program of large-scale transformations within the framework of building a «New Kazakhstan» initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and informed them about the upcoming national referendum on amendments to the Basic Law of the country on June 5, 2022, the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs.

In turn, the Austrian experts noted the relevance and timeliness of the large-scale reforms carried out in the country, which are aimed at strengthening the role of the parliament and expanding the public participation in the country’s governance. Analysts expressed confidence that the constitutional changes will bring the country to a new qualitative level of development in the face of modern global challenges. The agenda of the round table aroused considerable interest among the participants of the event. Leading Austrian experts welcomed the process of constitutional reforms in Kazakhstan and expressed full support to the leadership of Kazakhstan.

Christian Zeitz, Research Director of the Vienna Institute of Applied Political Economy, shared his opinion: «As most international observers note, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has managed to purposefully engage in ambitious reform projects in a short time. It should be expected that the entry into force of the new constitution will strengthen the principles of ensuring legal consequences, separation of powers, and the rule of law, thereby strengthening confidence in the reliability and ability of the State of Kazakhstan to cooperate at the national and international levels. Therefore, agreement with the relevant draft constitution can be recommended with a clear conscience».

In addition, the representative of the analytical circle Ahmed Radwan noted: «The President of Kazakhstan has so much will to lead the country to a new modern positive future. The abolition of the death penalty, the creation of the constitutional court, as well as the fight against open corruption, and ensuring a more democratic right to vote of the people will make the positive development of Kazakhstan even more significant.

My recommendation for Kazakhstan is to keep supporting its own principles and values in implementing the new Constitution in a way that suits the people and the country because it is very important to continue to support the country together, as it has been in recent years. I wish all the best to the great plan, the Government of Kazakhstan, and the people of Kazakhstan, and look forward to even more positive developments in the future».