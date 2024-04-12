Austrian industry interested in coop with Kazakhstan

Cooperation in the field of trade and investment became a key issue on the agenda of the meeting between Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Austria Mukhtar Tileuberdi and President of the Federation of Austrian Industries Georg Knill held in Vienna, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported April 11.

The sides also discussed the promising areas of interaction, like green economy, infrastructure, energy, and machinery.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Mukhtar Tileuberdi drew attention to the opportunities for Austrian businesses to participate in implementing the European Global Gateway Strategy.

In turn, Georg Knill said the members of the Association are interested in the rich opportunities of the Kazakh market.

Mukhtar Tileuberdi briefed the Austrian side about the ongoing economic reforms and the main trends in the investment policy of Kazakhstan.

The parties agreed to intensify cooperation and plans for joint events in the current year.

The Federation of Austrian Industries, founded in 1946, is a voluntary and independent lobby for Austrian industry and related sectors. The Federation represents the interests of more than 5,000 members from the manufacturing, banking and insurance, infrastructure, and industry-related services sectors in the provinces, at the federal level, and in Europe.