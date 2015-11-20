Austrian-Kazakh business forum held in Vienna (PHOTO)

VIENNA. KAZINFORM - The Austrian-Kazakh business forum, organized by the Austrian-Kazakh Association (AKA) and the Kaznex Invest with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Austria, took place in Vienna on 19 November 2015.

More than 70 representatives of business and government circles from both countries participated in the business forum, including Chairman of the Board of the Union of Machinery Builders of Kazakhstan, Member of Mazhilis of the Kazakh Parliament Meiram Pshembayev, Duyssenbay Turganov, First Deputy Akim of Pavlodar region, management of Kaznex Invest. During the opening session Kairat Sarybay, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Austria and Richard Schenz, AKA President, Vice-President of the Economic Chamber of Austria greeted the participants of the business forum with welcoming statements. Both speakers have given positive assessments concerning the development of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. At the forum, representatives of the two countries exchanged views on the development of machinery industry in Kazakhstan, support for foreign investors in Kazakhstan, special economic zones, the industrial potential of Pavlodar region, and opportunities for cooperation in relation to EXPO2017. At the forum, Kaznex Invest and AKA, and Pavlodar region and AKA, signed memoranda of cooperation. The parties intend to make efforts to furher develop trade-economic and investment cooperation between the two countries, Kazinform refers to Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry. The forum demonstrated significant interest of both Kazakhand Austrian companies in mutually beneficial cooperation, and also revealed the potential of AKA as a platform for the expansion of bilateral trade and economic relations. The event showed the interest of Austrian companies in industrial cooperation with Kazakhstan and served as a platform for fruitful meetings between Kazakh and Austrian companies.