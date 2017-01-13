Austrian Laboratory to antidoping control Universiade 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The experience of the World Winter Universiade 2017 in the part of creation of the antidoping system will be a unique heritage which could be of use to other international sport events, the official site of the Universiade wrote.

Specifically to ensure doping control there has been developed the plan envisaged by the Antidoping concept. During the competitions 34 experienced inspectors of the National Antidoping Center of Kazakhstan and Central Asia will provide doping control.

The plan of doping control during the World Winter Universiade has been developed by the Medical and Doping Control Department of the Universiade Directorate jointly with the FISU medical committee. There will be 10 stations of doping control working.

The antidoping analysis will be performed by the Austrian antidoping laboratory accredited by the World Antidoping Agency.