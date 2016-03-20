EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:04, 20 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Austrian observer astounded by number of young voters at elections in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Since attaining independence, Kazakhstan has made a huge step forward in terms of democracy, believes Austrian observer Walter Schwimmer.

    "Development of democracy, democratic processes and observance of human rights in Kazakhstan are of paramount importance. I see that Kazakhstan has made a huge step forward in terms of democracy since gaining independence. And I truly hope that the [snap parliamentary] elections will contribute to further democratic development of Kazakhstan," Mr. Schwimmer said while answering journalists' questions.
    "I've been to a number of polling stations. And I would like to praise good organization of the election process. As an international observer I was pleasantly surprised by the number of young voters," he added.

    Tags:
    Parliament Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Elections Parliamentary elections 2016 Majilis elections 2016 News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!