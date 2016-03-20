Austrian observer astounded by number of young voters at elections in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Since attaining independence, Kazakhstan has made a huge step forward in terms of democracy, believes Austrian observer Walter Schwimmer.

"Development of democracy, democratic processes and observance of human rights in Kazakhstan are of paramount importance. I see that Kazakhstan has made a huge step forward in terms of democracy since gaining independence. And I truly hope that the [snap parliamentary] elections will contribute to further democratic development of Kazakhstan," Mr. Schwimmer said while answering journalists' questions.

"I've been to a number of polling stations. And I would like to praise good organization of the election process. As an international observer I was pleasantly surprised by the number of young voters," he added.