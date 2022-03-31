EN
    16:45, 31 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Austrian tennis star Thiem tests positive for COVID-19

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - Dominic Thiem, the world’s number 50 men’s tennis player, has tested positive for COVID-19, he confirmed on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    «Looks like lately the good news don’t last long … last night after dinner, I started feeling unwell and didn’t have a good night. After developing mild symptoms I decided to take a test this morning, which came back positive for COVID-19,» Thiem said on Instagram.

    «Now I have to wait and see how it develops. I'll keep you posted. Thank you all in advance for your support!» he added.

    In 2020 the 28-year-old Austrian won the 2020 US Open, his first major title.

    He has not made an appearance since last June’s Mallorca Open due to a wrist injury.


