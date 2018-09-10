Author of best-selling business book to meet Astana’s entrepreneurs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On 22nd and 23rd September, the capital of Kazakhstan will host "Astana Bastau. Business Territory", a large business forum that is going to open the way for a drastically improvement of the country's business community, Kazinform has learned from the official website of the capital city hall.

The forum is organized by the Astana city administration jointly with Synergy School of Business and the Rukhani Janghyru Program Project Office.

"Astana Bastau. Business Territory" is a free educational project aimed at shaping a new business culture among entrepreneurs and businessmen.



Mayor of Astana Asset Issekeshev will participate in the forum opening ceremony. The headliner will be Kjell Nordström, a prominent economist and author of the best-selling book Funky Business.

To change the minds and business thinking skills of domestic businessmen, the best speakers will show new niches of business. In addition, within the framework of active networking, investors will be given a chance to get to know new projects, exchange experiences and lay the foundation for future business relations.

The forum will be held on September 22 and 23 at the Barys-Arena Ice Palace.