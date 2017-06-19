Authorities make it easier to find hostel in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 92 Astana hostels can accommodate up to 3,900 people, the city's Internal Policy Department reported.

Authorities have also designated 18 dorms of the capital's educational institutions and private organizations to accommodate 6,800 tourists from the regions. The average cost of a night here starts at 3,000 tenge.

A single booking system is available to arrange your stay in Astana.

Details on all hostels, such as location, prices, and services, are available through Astana Convention Bureau.The Bureau also helps you find a place to stay.

Astana Akimat booking department: (mob.) +7-775-116-71-74, +7-777-772-05-06, landline: +7 (7172) 27-78-15, +7 (7172) 27- 78-21