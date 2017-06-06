Authorities to ban drone flights over EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana authorities forbidden drones from flying over the territory of EXPO-2017, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs press service, Almas Sadubayev.

"Unauthorized use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is prohibited. The use of unmanned aerial vehicles over the exhibition should be coordinated with the competent authorities (State Security Service, National Security Committee, Civil Aviation Committee of the MID) and carried out strictly under a flight plan," he said.

According to him, cases of unauthorized use of UAVs over the territory of the exhibition will be treated as violations of regulations of Kazakhstan's airspace exploitation in accordance with the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Administrative Offences.

"The MIA urges the residents and guests of the capital, as well as representatives of the media and bloggers to strictly abide by the law when using unmanned aerial vehicles," Almas Sadubayev called.