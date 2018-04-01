EN
    13:54, 01 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Autism awareness event underway in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A charity event timed to the World Autism Awareness Day (April 2) is underway in Astana, Kazinform cites the organizer of the event, Bolashak Corporate Fund.

    This Sunday over 50 parents of children with developmental disorder, representatives of psychological offices and NGOs jointly arranged the event to raise population's awareness of the problem of autism, calling for understanding and support of children with special needs. Few are aware that over 67,000,000 people with autism live in the world.

    Musical and creative zones have been organized for children during the event including face painting, art master classes, lego zone, drawing on easels, salt dough modeling, entertainers' program, performances by musicians of "Special Holidays" non-profit organization.

    Over 3,000 information flyers were given out, several thousand people took part in the event. In addition, the guests had the opportunity to purchase a bag of their own designs and individual patterns by kind donation of KZT 1,000 and more. All proceeds are allocated for the implementation of the project of Bolashak Corporate Fund Every Child Deserves a School.

    It bears reminding that blue is not 'the color of autism'. Blue is the color of Autism Speaks, a large autism advocacy organization founded in 2005, which made its logo blue and launched Light It Up Blue global campaign in 2010.

     

