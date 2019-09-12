Automobile manufacturing growth reaches 156% within 2019, Vice PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The machine-building industry has become one of the main drivers of Kazakhstan’s economy; this has been stated by Zhenis Kassymbek Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan at the VII Forum of Kazakhstan Mechanical Engineers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to his words, last year the economy of Kazakhstan as a whole showed the growth of 4.1% while the engineering industry showed the growth of 14%, thus the industry has become one of the main drivers of Kazakhstan’s economy. In compliance with the results of the current year (7 months) the economy grew by 4.3% while engineering is growing by 18%. Certain sectors of the engineering industry such as the automotive industry are showing tremendous growth. For example, within 7 months of the current year an automobile manufacturing growth has reached 156% which is a significant contribution to Kazakhstan’s economy and the well-being of our people», said Zhenis Kassymbek.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that on June 26 the Road Map for the Development of Mechanical Engineering for a five-year period was approved. He concluded that the document defined the main vectors of the industry’s enhancement. The purpose of the document is to increase the competitiveness of domestic engineering.

Kazinform previously reported that Nur-Sultan is hosting the VII Kazakhstan Mechanical Engineers Forum.