EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:13, 14 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Autumn frosts to strike Kazakhstan on Friday

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face today the weather without precipitation, while the country's north is forecast to observe thundery rains. Winds and dust storms are to hit the south, Kazhydromet reports. 

    Wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23-28 m/s is predicted to sweep through North Kazakhstan region.

    Wind blowing 15-20 m/s is expected to hit Akmola, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Atyrau, and Kyzylorda regions.

    Patches of fog are to cover Zhambyl and East Kazakhstan regions locally.

    Frosts are expected to strike Zhambyl, Almaty, and East Kazakhstan regions in the night with air temperature dropping to 1-3 degrees Celsius and 1-6 degrees in Karaganda region.

    High fire risk lingers for another day today in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangystau, Zhambyl, locally in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Karaganda regions.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!