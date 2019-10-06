Autumn-like fair weather forecast in Kazakhstan Oct 6

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet predicts sunny weather almost in all the regions of the country today. Intermittent rains with thunderstorms are expected in mountainous areas of southern Kazakhstan only. Fog and gusting wind up to 15-20mps are forecast in some areas.

Wind speed in Zhambyl region and in the daytime in Atyrau region will increase to 15-20mps.

Fog will descend in Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

Ground frost and the mercury drop to 1-3°C are predicted for Kyzylorda region.

High fire risk persists in Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.