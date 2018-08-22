EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:59, 22 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Autumn-like weather in store for N Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cold air masses from Novaya Zemlya will dictate the weather conditions in northern Kazakhstan till the end of the week, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Autumn-like weather with torrential rains, gusty wind and low temperatures of +5,+13°C at night and +10, +18°C at daytime is forecast the north of the country on August 24-25.

    Only southern Kazakhstan will enjoy warm weather without precipitation.

