12:59, 22 August 2018 | GMT +6
Autumn-like weather in store for N Kazakhstan
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cold air masses from Novaya Zemlya will dictate the weather conditions in northern Kazakhstan till the end of the week, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.
Autumn-like weather with torrential rains, gusty wind and low temperatures of +5,+13°C at night and +10, +18°C at daytime is forecast the north of the country on August 24-25.
Only southern Kazakhstan will enjoy warm weather without precipitation.