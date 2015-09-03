EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:53, 03 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Autumn-like weather takes hold of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather with rains, thunderstorms, hail and bleak wind is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today, September 3.

    East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Akmola, Mangystau and Kostanay regions will be hit by wind gusting up to 15-22 mps. Wind with gusts up to 18-23 mps will batter Zhambyl region. Hail is expected in the region as well. Meteorologists predict that first frost may hit Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions. High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Aktobe, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Zhambyl regions.

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!