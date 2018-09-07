Autumn-like weather to descend on Kazakhstan this weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Autumn-like weather is in store for some regions of Kazakhstan this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Anticyclone which dictated the weather conditions in western and southern Kazakhstan will keep the weather unseasonably warm in those parts of the country.



However, the north, center and east of Kazakhstan will see autumn-like weather with occasional showers and temperature below the norm. Weather there will be affected by the cold atmospheric fronts from Western Siberia.