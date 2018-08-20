Autumn-like weather to linger in N and E Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Autumn-like weather heading towards northern and eastern Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

"Cold air masses from Western Siberia will linger over northern and eastern parts of Kazakhstan. Disturbed weather with rains and gusty winds is forecast for those regions of the country on August 21-23. Drop in temperatures will be observed in western Kazakhstan midweek. Other regions of the country will see warm weather with mercury rising to 20-25˟C and even 30-35˟C," Kazhydromet said in a statement.