12:51, 14 August 2015 | GMT +6
Autumn-like weekend ahead for N and W Kazakhstan
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cold front will bring autumn-like weather to western and northern Kazakhstan this weekend, according to Kazhydromet.
Temperature will fall to +7, +12°C in these parts of the country in the upcoming days. Meteorologists predict that gusty winds and occasional rains with thunderstorms are expected as well. Unlike western and northern Kazakhstan, other regions of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation.