Autumn season on pages of Diplomatic Herald of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The third issue of the Diplomatic Herald of Kazakhstan has been published in light of the key events of the autumn season, including the sixth Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and the fifth anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov noted in his introductory article: "The foreign policy of President Nursultan Nazarbayev implies a firm and consistent upholding of the national interests of the Republic of Kazakhstan, favorable external environment for the sustainable development of our country and generating investment, regional cooperation and protection of the rights of Kazakh citizens abroad. Based on this understanding of foreign policy objectives, the head of state develops and takes international initiatives."



The Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, initiated by President Nursultan Nazarbayev, is considered as a unique forum that has no analogues in the world. Every year the forum becomes increasingly important due to the close relations between religion and politics in conjunction with international security. The current issue presents an overview by Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan and the Head of the Secretariat of the Congress, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, of the role, development and major achievements of the forum during its 15-year existence.



The big economic project "Belt and Road" has become an important part of the trade and logistics map of our continent. Bridging it with the "Nurly Zhol" State Program, special economic zone "Khorgos - Eastern Gate" and the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), gives Kazakhstan a chance to become a major trade, logistics and financial hub in Eurasia. Therefore, this issue of the Diplomatic Herald dedicates a number of articles to the subject of the Kazakh-Chinese cooperation and the Belt and Road Initiative.



The journal also presents the results of the first decade of implementation of the Strategic Partnership Agreement with France, the activities of the consular service abroad, the role of the Astana Financial Services Authority, the activities of the largest German investor KNAUF Company in Kazakhstan and other interesting international topics.



The Diplomatic Herald of Kazakhstan is published in the Kazakh (Дипломатия жаршысы), Russian (Вестник дипломатии) and English languages.



The online version of the publication is available on the website - http://mfa.gov.kz/en/content/Journal