Auyl announces readiness for election campaigning

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM "People's Democratic Patriotic Party Auyl is ready to start its election canvassing," the party chairman Ali Bektayev said.

On May 6 the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan registered Toleutai Rakhimbekov as the Auyl Party's candidate for presidency. There will be 17 representations of the republican election campaign headquarters. About 280 people will be involved in their work.



The program of the headquarters foresees more than 100 events, including meetings, roundtables, cultural events, flash mobs, etc. Besides, party members led by the presidential candidate will visit regions and meet with voters.



The official opening of the republican headquarters in Nur-Sultan will take place on May 12.