EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:19, 11 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Auyl Party affiliate members convene in Turkestan region

    None
    None
    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Today members of Ayul Party met at Keme kalgan square in Turkestan region. Candidates for deputies of the Kazakh Majilis took part in the meeting.

    Party Chairman Ali Bektayev, candidate for deputy Karlygash Aralbekova, and Dauletkerey Kapuly, poet and writer, candidate for Majilis deputy addressed those gathered.

    On behalf of aqsaqals (the elders), public and political figure, head of the regional affiliate of Ayul Party in Turkestan region Ismat Tursynkululy also made the speech.

    Tags:
    Turkestan region Parliament Elections Political parties
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!