Auyl Party candidate's election platform presented in Taraz

TARAZ. KAZINFORM On May 13 the Taraz Innovation and Humanities University held a presentation of the election program of the Auyl Party's candidate Toleutai Rakhimbekov.

According to Rakhimbekov, agrarian science and farm production should go hand in hand. Rural industry will develop only if farmers and scientists actively apply emerging technologies.



"Our scientists will be able to develop innovations, new technologies which should be applied at the ground of educational facilities, research institutions, directly involved in production," Ali Bektayev, chairman of the Auyl Party, said.



As earlier reported, election canvassing started on May 11 countrywide to run until 00:00 June 8. The Kazakh CEC registered seven candidates for presidency.