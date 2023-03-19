EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:32, 19 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Auyl Party Chairman Ali Bektayev casts his vote in early parliamentary elections

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of Auyl Party Ali Bektayev came to the polling station No 113 in Astana together with his family to cast his vote in the early election of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies, Kazinform reports.

    The election of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies started today across Kazakhstan at 07:00 am. 12,032,550 Kazakhstanis are eligible to cast their votes. Earlier, the Central Election Commission reported that the biggest number of votes had been registered in Turkistan region – 1,177,507, and the lowest number of voters had been recorded in Ulytau region – 138,277.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Elections
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!