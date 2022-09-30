EN
    14:54, 30 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Auyl Party nominates its presidential candidate

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The people’s democratic patriotic party Auyl nominated its candidate for the early presidential elections, Kazinform reports.

    At the XX congress of the party the delegates voted for the candidacy of Zhiguli Dairbayev.

    Dairbayev is the ex-president of the union of farmers of Kazakhstan. Currently he holds the post of the chairman of the agro-industrial complex committee of the Atameken presidium, chairman of the association of farmers.


    2022 Presidential Election Elections
