TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    20:35, 15 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Auyl Party's candidate election program presented in Akmola region

    AKMOLA REGION. KAZINFORM Farmers of Akmola region got familiarized with the election program of the Auyl Party's presidential candidate, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, the Auyl Party's official website reads.

    Members of the election campaign headquarters visited afarm in Karaozek village, met with people of Stepnogorsk.

    As earlier reported, the election campaigning of the presidential candidates started in Kazakhstan on May 11. The Kazakh CEC registered seven candidates for presidency.

    Akmola region Elections 2019 Presidential Election
