Auyl Party suggests developing state program on village infrastructure

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Auyl Party suggested mapping out a specialized state program on village infrastructure on Wednesday.

"We suggest developing the state program focusing on village infrastructure and approve public standards for rural areas," chairman of the party Ali Bektayev said during the televised debates of political parties running for seats at the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

At the debates Mr. Bektayev especially stressed that 37% of rural roads are in need of capital repair.

"We need to create conditions for people residing in villages and rural areas," he added.